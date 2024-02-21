Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

