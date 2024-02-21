Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.25. 767,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $204.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

