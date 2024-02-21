Wanchain Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,350,348 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

