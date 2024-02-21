Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752,178. The company has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

