Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.53.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is set to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,735,615 shares of company stock worth $743,574,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

