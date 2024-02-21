Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,972. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are set to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.