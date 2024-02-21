WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,061 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $56,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 19,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

