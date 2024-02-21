Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.77 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00012492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $179.36 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,093.99 or 0.99991469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00163534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.61747391 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $11,986,825.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.