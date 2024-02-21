VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 7,377,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 115,548.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

