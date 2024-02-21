Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.19

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 174059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

VITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $709.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,710,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,960,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,710,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,960,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $387,843.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,739 shares of company stock worth $2,146,004 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

