Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

