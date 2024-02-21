Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 5.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $89,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 138,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

