Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $533,000.

Shares of PMAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 93,006 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

