Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 5,519 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,821,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. 14,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,230. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

