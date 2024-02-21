Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 542 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,509. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

