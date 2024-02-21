Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 211 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,926. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

