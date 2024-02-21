Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.80. 1,464,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,553. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

