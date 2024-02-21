Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,411 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BUFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 40,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $276.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

