Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,079 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,628 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

