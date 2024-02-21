Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

