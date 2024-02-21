Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 9,774,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,106,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

