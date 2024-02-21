Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 1,227,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

