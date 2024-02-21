Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.34 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS PSEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

