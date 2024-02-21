Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. 74,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

