Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 3,831,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,433,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

