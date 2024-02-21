Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $277.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

