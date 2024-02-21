Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,292,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,903,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,312. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $192.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

