Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 341,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

