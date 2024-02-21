Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 711 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after buying an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $129.71.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

