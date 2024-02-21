Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Up 5.5% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.10. 693,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 648,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Viper Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

