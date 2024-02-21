Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

