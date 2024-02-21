Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.60. Approximately 87,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 178,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VGCX

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Victoria Gold Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$375.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.