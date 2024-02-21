Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56. Vestis has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. Vestis’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,586,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 5,401.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,112,000 after buying an additional 2,652,477 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $22,456,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vestis by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,137,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,667,000.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

