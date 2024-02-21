Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
