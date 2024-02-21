Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $62.02

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.02, but opened at $55.03. Vertiv shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 5,022,719 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

