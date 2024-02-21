Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 12,072,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,883. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $65.56.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.