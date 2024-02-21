Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.515-7.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

