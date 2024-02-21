Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,112,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.