Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,521 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Vertiv worth $31,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.3 %

VRT stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 10,733,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

