Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $11,850.71 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,043.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00507714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00133869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.00232328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00144531 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,777,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

