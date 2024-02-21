Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VRSK traded down $10.78 on Wednesday, hitting $237.73. 837,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,990. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

