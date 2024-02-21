Velas Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,559,459,171 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

