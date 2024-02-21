Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VCM opened at C$16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

