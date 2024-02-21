Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
VCM opened at C$16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.
About Vecima Networks
