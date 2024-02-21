Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.