Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,604. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

