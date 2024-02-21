Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,500. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.