Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,500. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

