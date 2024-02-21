Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 856,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 8.70% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $66,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.03. 3,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $837.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.