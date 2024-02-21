Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $171,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. 68,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,978. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

