Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

