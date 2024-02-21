Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGT traded down $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.14. 524,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $523.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

